How Melbourne Fashion Festival turned the runway into a crowd sport

t sales are tracking ahead of last year, and CEO Caroline Ralphsmith believes the key lies in a model the rest of the industry has been slow to embrace: treating fashion as entertainment accessible to everyone. “Around the world, there are fashion weeks, and everyone has a sense of what a Fashion Week is – they are extraordinary, they are colourful, they’re single designer, and they’re very much industry and business-to-business,” Ralphsmith told Inside Retail. “The evolution over 30 years to land where we are now, which is that true consumer model, and really connecting the consumer with designers and utilising multiple designers on any one runway to create something really exciting for the consumer and directly give them that opportunity to buy, I think, is a really wonderful achievement for the industry.” A tale of two fashion weeks The contrast with Australian Fashion Week – traditionally an industry-only trade event held in Sydney each May – could hardly be sharper. In November 2024, global media company IMG announced it would no longer back the event it had operated since 2005, citing profitability challenges. The not-for-profit Australian Fashion Council stepped in to save the 2025 edition, pulling together 40 designers, more than 10,000 attendees and 422 interstate and international buyers in a matter of months. The AFC is now preparing for AFW’s own 30th anniversary in 2026, signalling sustainability and commercial value as its guiding priorities. Melbourne Fashion Festival, by contrast, has operated as a not-for-profit with diversified revenue streams for three decades, avoiding reliance on a single commercial operator. The result is a platform that charges designers nothing to participate while curating themed runways that draw paying audiences rather than trade delegates. “We’re very proud to be celebrating 30 years of partnership between Westfield Doncaster and the Melbourne Fashion Festival,” Tilney Lewis, Westfield regional marketing manager, told Inside Retail. “This milestone marks three decades of growth and innovation; from our early collaborations at the festival’s inception, to this year’s forecourt activation and in-centre campaign.” For Ralphsmith, that kind of long-term collaboration is central to the model. “We don’t charge them anything for that,” she said of participating designers. “We ask lots of questions before and afterwards to really make sure that whatever their product is represented is listened to – holding their hand as much as the consumer’s.” Spectator sport as brand strategy This year’s campaign leans into a tagline that doubles as a positioning statement: Fashion as a Spectator Sport. The idea, Ralphsmith explained, is to collapse the perceived exclusivity of the runway. “Just like sport, anyone can buy a ticket, you can sit and watch and cheer, you can have food and drink – although far better, you can have beautiful champagne and canapés – but generally have that concept that designers and models are the heroes,” she said. “It helps everyone understand why it’s different, and helps them understand that it’s not as elitist or detached as other shows.” That framing also resonates at precinct level. “Melbourne Fashion Festival remains a cornerstone of Australia’s fashion calendar, bringing current-season collections to life in a unique and accessible format for fashion lovers,” Lewis said. “It’s a celebration that resonates with a broad audience and continues to set the benchmark for creativity and customer engagement.” The 2026 program reflects that ethos. Opening night introduces two new runways: Joywear, a “beautiful colour explosion” that challenges the assumption that Melbourne only dresses in black, followed by Melbourne Noir, which embraces structured silhouettes and tonal dressing. Elsewhere, the schedule includes Autumn Luxe, a forward-looking collection aimed at transitional dressing, and a partnership with Savers that pairs experimental designers with deadstock materials to create entirely new garments on the runway. “Sustainability can be the most exciting way of actually creating fashion,” Ralphsmith said. “It doesn’t have to be boring, and it doesn’t have to be second-hand in the old concept of it – it can be absolutely fresh and new.” Building a pipeline for talent Beyond consumer engagement, the festival has positioned itself as a national launchpad for emerging designers. Past winners of its National Designer Award include Romance Was Born, Toni Maticevski, Dion Lee and Christopher Esber – labels that have since achieved international recognition. This year, graduate finalists from RMIT, Collarts, Holmesglen, and Whitehouse Institute will showcase on a high-profile runway, and for the first time, the festival is offering a $5,000 cash bursary to support early-career designers. “It’s really hard for some of these guys to last five to eight years, which is what we look for,” Ralphsmith said. The F the Invisible runway, dedicated to older women, and the Beyond Blak showcase of First Nations designers underscore a broader commitment to representation that she described as “non-negotiable”. “Seeing yourself – either culturally, size or age – represented is so important,” she said. For designers, the platform has become a way to connect with a distinctly Melbourne audience. “Melbourne Fashion Festival has always felt deeply aligned with the values of our brand,” designer Bianca Spender told Inside Retail. “There’s a respect for craftsmanship, creativity and thoughtful design… Melbourne audiences engage with fashion in a very considered way. There’s an appreciation here for detail, for construction, for the story behind the garment.” Iconic Australian designer Linda Jackson sees the festival as part of a broader creative lineage. “When the first Fashion Festivals appeared in Melbourne, it certainly opened the door for local designers based in Victoria to accept the challenge to take part in fashion events which otherwise would have been difficult,” she told Inside Retail. “This was how I began to see the new ideas coming out of my hometown of Melbourne that always had its own creative fashion style.” An outsider’s strategic lens Ralphsmith’s background is unusual for a fashion CEO. She came to the role from finance, strategy, and major events management rather than design or media, and credits that outsider perspective with enabling bolder questions. “There’s a real benefit to not having had a whole lot of preconceptions around what I was stepping into,” she said. “Asking some questions might feel a little less comfortable if you come from fashion. For me, it was really, really comfortable.” That analytical approach has informed decisions from campaign messaging to geographic expansion. In 2026, the festival will stage Geelong Fashion Fortnight for the first time, expanding its footprint beyond Melbourne and signalling its ambition to become a truly national platform. “We might be in Melbourne, but we do what we do really, really well,” Ralphsmith said. “Making sure that we’ve got the opportunity to grab that mantle as Australia’s most important consumer fashion moment and make it the best it possibly can be – I’m really excited about this year being the first step in that next big direction.” For retail partners, that evolution is equally important. “Our customers and business partners look forward to this partnership every year, and that anticipation drives us to keep evolving our festival experience,” Lewis said. “We’re excited to introduce this year’s Melbourne Fashion Festival forecourt activation and in-centre campaign, taking into consideration how Melburnians engage with fashion today in 2026: as inspiration, self-expression and as a vibrant and energetic part of our centre experience.” The forecourt effect Perhaps no element better captures the festival’s consumer-first philosophy than the Fashion Forecourt – the public gathering space outside the Royal Exhibition Building that has become its own runway. “There is no other gathering that I’m aware of where so many people feel safe and are extraordinary, and can be as flamboyant or as conservative as they want to be,” Ralphsmith said. “Some people come and don’t even go into the runways because they just want to be there, with their people.” That physical space is mirrored in how audiences now shop. As naming partner, PayPal sees the festival as a live testing ground for new behaviours. “The PayPal 2026 E-commerce Index shows fashion remains one of Australia’s top spending categories,” Simon Banks, managing director of Paypal Australia, told Inside Retail. “Again, this year, Australians will be able to ‘shop the looks’ from the festival online using PayPal to either pay now or pay later from wherever they are.” He expects technology to keep closing the gap between runway and cart. “The gap between seeing a look on the MFF runway, finding the product and completing a purchase will continue to close,” he said. “Our role is to provide the trusted, secure infrastructure behind those experiences, giving confidence and security in how people pay.” The forecourt generates organic content, foot traffic and a sense of community that industry-only events struggle to replicate. It also reinforces the commercial logic underpinning the festival: when fashion feels accessible, audiences grow, designers gain exposure and the broader ecosystem benefits. At a time when consumer confidence is fragile and discretionary spending is under pressure, accessibility may be the festival’s most valuable asset. The road ahead As Melbourne Fashion Festival enters its fourth decade, the questions facing it are familiar but evolving. How does a consumer event stay ahead of audiences whose expectations are shaped by social media and on-demand content? How does it balance creative risk with commercial sustainability? And how does it continue to support an industry where even established labels struggle to survive? Ralphsmith’s answer is characteristically direct. “You’re only as good as your last party, so you’ve got to make sure that every year you’ve got some reasons to point to new and fresh and exciting,” she said. “There are so many wonderful things happening in Melbourne and Australia generally – you’ve got to be worthy of making sure people want to come to your event, and hopefully multiple times.” With 12 premium runways, nearly 100 designers, up to 150 independent events, and a volunteer corps of 450, the 2026 edition is the festival’s most ambitious yet. Whether it can convert that ambition into sustained growth will depend on execution, audience appetite and the unpredictable mood of a cost-conscious consumer. But if the past 30 years have proved anything, it is that betting on accessibility – making fashion feel like a spectator sport rather than a closed shop – remains a winning strategy.