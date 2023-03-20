Culture Kings founders step back after Las Vegas debut

The founders of the Australian streetwear label Culture Kings have back to pursue other entrepreneurial ventures.

The husband and wife duo – Tahnee and Simon Beard – established the brand in 2008 as a premium streetwear retailer that sells across a wide range of genres, styles and cultures.

The company has stores in Australia and New Zealand and ships worldwide from its online store. Last November, the retailer opened its first flagship in the US, in Las Vegas.

According to The Australian, Beard will remain an “active stakeholder” in the Culture Kings business and will remain a director of the US company, Brands – an online retail platform backed by investment firm Summit Partners.

“We have built a great team there and I believe they can go and run it, I am still on the board, and I’m there whenever I can help and guide it but for us, we are entrepreneurs,” told The Australian.