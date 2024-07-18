Celeste Barber launches makeup brand Booie Beauty

Comedian Celeste Barber has partnered with PE Nation co-founder Claire Greaves to launch a new makeup brand, Booie Beauty.

Booie Beauty offers a five-piece makeup collection, consisting of Bloody Delicious illuminator moisturiser for $39; Bam! Bam! Bam! lip, eye and cheek tint for $22; You’re Welcome mascara for $31; Bring Back the Bush eyebrow gel tint for $21; and Where the Hell is My lip balm for $28.

“I’ve built my career on exposing bullshit, and to have ownership over this venture means that I can give my audience exactly what they want, without compromise,” said Barber.

“I’m all about people celebrating the best version of themselves, however that looks. Right now, it’s five products that’ll get you out the door. It’s buildable if you need it to be, and you can add it to a full face if you just need a little finisher for your beauty regime.”

Booie Beauty boasts its products are affordable and cruelty-free.