BusinessStrategy

Can nostalgia for Toys R Us really power its aggressive expansion? 

A young boy and his father browsing toys in a Toys R Us aisle.
“The brand is nostalgic and beloved by many, but nostalgia alone won’t drive sustainable growth.”
By Nicole Kirichanskaya
From Gap to J.Crew to Victoria’s Secret, the retail industry has seen several Y2K-favourite apparel brands come back from the grave over the past few years. However, other non-fashion-related retailers, like Toys R Us, have been having a harder time regaining the popularity they experienced in the early aughts.  With the influx of online toy shopping sites and the rise of the kidult consumer, the market that once flourished for this iconic retailer looks very different today. However, tha

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - Annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

Luxury

Michael Hill sales rise in first 14 weeks

Celene Ignacio
Strategy IR Pro

Stay neutral or pick a side? What to learn from McDonald’s political foray

Nicole Kirichanskaya
Travel retail

Melbourne’s new Metro Tunnel stations attract high-profile retail brands

Celene Ignacio
Strategy IR Pro

Independent retail sector: Is there still a pulse?

Michael Baker
Strategy

Tupperware secures rescue plan anchored on digital-first strategy

Sean Cao
Workforce IR Pro

Why ‘the truth is in the stores’ for Jeanette Fenske, Woolies director of stores

Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay