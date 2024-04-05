BusinessFinancial

Armaguard shuns $26 million lifeline offer from retailers, banks

(Source: Armaguard)
By Sean Cao

Cash handling company Armaguard has refused a $26 million lifeline offer from local retailers and banks after its parent Linfox decided to inject cash into the business for its continued operations.

A consortium led by the Australian Banking Association (ABA), the Commonwealth Bank, NAB, Westpac, ANZ, Coles, Woolworths, Wesfarmers and Australia Post previously made the offer to Armaguard with a deadline to respond by last week. The fund was to support the firm which has been struggling since last year due to a significant decline in cash usage.

The conditions of the deal included assurances that the money would be used to support Armaguard’s cash services and would not be diverted to other parts of the Linfox business. The Sydney Morning Herald cited a source saying such conditions were too restrictive and unworkable.

Armaguard CEO Mick Cronin said in a statement that the company still seeks funding support from customers individually, including its retail customers, banks and other key stakeholders, to remain sustainable.

Upon the deal’s rejection, Armaguard announced it would receive a $10 million cash injection from Linfox to continue operating. The parent company was previously unwilling to provide further funding to Armaguard.

In a recent interview with the Australian Financial Review, Linfox executive chairman Peter Fox said he plans to keep Armaguard in business for at least three years.

There’s a catch, however, as banks and retailers would need to pay an additional $50 million a year in fees to put the company on a sustainable footing, according to Fox. Armaguard currently handles 90 per cent of cash movements in the country, which total about $6 billion a week.

You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.

Recommended By IR

Bstore Managing Director Mike Edmiston on Bstore's sustainability agenda.
Sustainability IR Pro

“Authentic slow fashion”: Bstore MD Mike Edmiston on Birkenstock’s revival

Aron Lewin
Marketing IR Pro

Why retailers rely on Easter puns

Alex Moore
Customer IR Pro

Why these experts believe the metaverse is still relevant for retail 

Anil Prabha
Workforce

Aldi Australia CEO Tom Daunt set to become global chief 

Irene Dong
Regulatory

Kogan site caught selling illegal animal traps online in New Zealand

Robert Stockdill