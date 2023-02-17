Appointments of the week

V2Food co-founder steps down as CEO

By Rakshnna Pattabiraman

Australian plant-based alt-meat company V2Food’s co-founder Hazell confirmed on LinkedIn this week that he had stepped down as CEO after four years with the company to pursue other opportunities.

The start-up was launched in 2019 by CSIRO’s Main Sequence Ventures along with food industry leader, Jack Cowin – the owner of fast-food group Hungry Jacks – and former Masterfoods and PepsiCo research director, Nick Hazell.

Hazell described his time setting up V2Food as “some of the most worthwhile and exciting years of my life”.

“I want to thank directors and investors, research partners CSIRO, UTS and many others who I partnered with and who share our audacious mission to feed the planet sustainably,” Hazell said.

“And most of all I want to thank the amazing team I led at V2Food who I know will continue to do everything they can to grow an amazing Australian company that can feed the world’s insatiable hunger for meat, but make it sustainably from plants.

“It is now time to step down as CEO: V2 is in good hands.”

Baby Bunting CEO and MD Matt Spencer calls time

By Dean Blake

After 11 years at the helm of baby goods retailer Baby Bunting, CEO and managing director Matt Spencer has said he will exit the business towards the end of 2023.

Spencer will stay on board as the business searches for his replacement, tapping talent search firm Derwent to help identify its next chief executive.

“We have developed a plan for leadership renewal at Baby Bunting, allowing sufficient time for a smooth transition,” Spencer said in a note to the ASX.

“It has been a hard decision, but I believe now is the right time to commence the transition as Baby Bunting moves into its next phase of growth.

“It has been incredibly humbling to be a part of the Baby Bunting team over the past 11 years… I am confident in the future of the company in the hands of a very experienced and well-respected leadership team.”

Chairperson Melanie Wilson said Spencer is leaving the business with great vision and energy.

“I would like to extend our deep gratitude to Matt for his leadership and integrity, and for the instrumental role he has played in the company’s transition to an ASX-listed company,” Wilson said.

Endeavour Group names new CFO

By Kaycee Enerva

Hotel and liquor retailer Endeavour Group named its new CFO Kate Beattie as current CFO Shane Gannon steps back from executive roles.

Beattie has held finance leadership roles within Woolworths and Endeavour Group for the past five years – from working as finance director for the retail drinks division of Woolworths to becoming interim CFO of Endeavour, leading preparations for the demerger and deputy CFO after the demerger.

She has also led the BWS retail business as interim MD.

Before joining Endeavour, Beatty spent 20 years in roles across retail, technology, banking, and professional services in international companies such as Commonwealth Bank, Macquarie, and Oracle.

“Today’s announcement is a testament to both Kate and Shane and their executive leadership in establishing Endeavour Group as a standalone company,” said Donohue.

“I would like to pay special tribute to Shane for his enormous contribution to the company, bringing his wealth of experience during such a formative period, embedding best-in-class strategy and governance and fostering an exceptional culture.”

Louis Vuitton picks Pharrell Williams to head menswear designs

By Mimosa Spencer and Lisa Richwine of Reuters

LVMH’s top label Louis Vuitton said on Tuesday it has hired Pharrell Williams to head artistic direction of its menswear designs, tapping a popular figure from the music industry to fill the high-profile position left vacant since the death of star designer Virgil Abloh over a year ago.

“Louis Vuitton is delighted to welcome @Pharrell as its new Men’s Creative Director”, Louis Vuitton said in a tweet, confirming earlier reports from the Wall Street Journal and the French daily Le Figaro.

Williams’ first collection for the label will be shown in June during Men’s Fashion Week in Paris, the brand added.

Williams rose to fame in the music business as a producer and singer with hits including “Happy” and “Blurred Lines.” He has won 13 Grammy awards and was a judge on the popular singing competition show “The Voice.”

Nora names Katie Derrett as its new CEO

By Rakshnna Pattabiraman

Katie Derrett has been named CEO of the National Online Retailers Association (Nora).

Derrett was formerly COO and executive GM of the organisation and prior to that held various senior positions in event management and content teams.

In a LinkedIn post, Paul Greenberg, Nora chair, described Derrett as a “quiet, but tenacious achiever”.

Nora and its members have greatly benefited from her progression from the head of content to executive GM and now CEO.”

Nora is a business network of small to large pureplay and multinational retailers, industry professionals and enterprise leaders.