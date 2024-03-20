American Apparel set for Australian comeback

American Apparel is relaunching in Australia and expanding into New Zealand, releasing its new season range online online.

“We are thrilled to be increasing access to American Apparel for shoppers in Australia and New Zealand, who can now buy this iconic brand with just the click of a button,” said Chuck Ward, president of sales, marketing, and distribution at Gildan Activewear, the company that owns the American Apparel trademark.

“We will also be bringing our newest collections and styles of American Apparel to those markets and will be supporting the brand with our Craft the Culture campaign. With this campaign, we’re encouraging our customers to channel their creativity, express their individuality, and create timeless memories through our products.”

The new collection includes ReFlex lightweight fleece, Heavyweight cotton garment dyed t-shirt and muscle tee, Pique unisex mockneck t-shirt and matching unisex gym shorts, Sueded unisex t-shirt, and Unisex CVC henley t-shirt.

American Apparel’s staple items such as the 2001 Fine Jersey Unisex t-shirt and the 1301 Heavyweight Cotton Unisex t-shirt will also be available on the website.

The company’s products will remain available for wholesale purchase.

American Apparel is returning almost eight years after it closed its stores in Australia following its US bankruptcy.