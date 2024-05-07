ACCC to require safety warnings about toppling furniture hazards

New legislation will require furniture suppliers to provide safety warnings about the dangers of toppling furniture hazards, in a bid to lessen injuries.

The legislation will apply to a clothing storage unit or bookcase with a height of 686 mm or more and entertainment units of any height typically used for housing televisions, home theatre systems or gaming consoles. It will also apply to hall tables, display cabinets, buffets, and sideboards of the same height.

“A mandatory information standard is a critical step towards reducing the injuries and deaths involving toppling furniture,” said ACCC deputy chair Mick Keogh.

“We know that young children and the elderly are most at risk of toppling furniture injuries, and the most common cause of death is head and crush injuries and asphyxiation.”

Suppliers will be required to attach a permanent warning label to furniture, include safety information and advice about anchoring furniture in manuals and assembly instructions, and provide warnings about the hazards of toppling furniture in furniture stores and online.

The ACCC will give the suppliers a 12-month transition period to implement the new requirements.