ACCC welcomes commitment to tougher merger laws

(Source: Bigstock)
By Sean Cao

The government’s decision to strengthen merger laws to prevent anti-competitive transactions in the country has been welcomed by the Australian Competition & Consumer Commission (ACCC).

The new laws are set to come into force on January 1, 2026, subject to the passage of legislation through the Australian Parliament. This follows the ACCC’s previous request for a “fit-for-purpose” merger regime.

Current regulations do not require merger parties to notify the ACCC of proposed acquisitions or to wait for ACCC clearance before proceeding. The new laws, on the other hand, will introduce a mandatory notification requirement for merger deals.

ACCC Chair Gina Cass-Gottlieb said the reformed merger laws will benefit Australian consumers and businesses of all sizes, as well as the wider economy.

“Higher prices, less choice and less innovation can result from weakened competition. Stronger merger laws are critical to ensure anti-competitive mergers do not proceed.”

“These proposed changes are significant and will reinforce public confidence in Australia’s competition laws,” Cass-Gottlieb added.

