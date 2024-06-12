A cool new era: Mirvac Retail collaborates with Rcycl for winter campaign

Mirvac Retail has collaborated with Rcycl to develop Cool New Era, a winter campaign designed to encourage customers’ sustainable shopping habits.

Rcycl collection boxes will be installed throughout Mirvac shopping centres, allowing customers to drop off apparel they can longer wear or no longer want.

According to Alison Flemming, GM of Mirvac Retail, being an ecologically responsible consumer is a great way to help the environment while giving back to the community.

“Each week, we will also track how many kilograms of textiles and clothing shoppers drop off at the collection boxes in-centre,” said Flemming.

“These numbers will then be shared on our centre websites and social media pages for our shoppers to see their impact.”

Mirvac will also allow consumers to win $5000 for a winter refresh. Each hub will include experiences such as workshops and markets focused on sustainability.