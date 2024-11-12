Blister pack recycling program rolls out across Australia

Pharmacycle has rolled out Australia’s largest blister pack recycling initiative at Chemist Warehouse and My Chemist pharmacies nationwide.

The program, in partnership with Chemist Warehouse and Kenvue, allows customers to return their empty blister packs through dedicated Codral-branded Pharmacycle recycling bins.

Launched first as a trial last year, the program is now available across Australia, encouraging Australians to take part in a more circular economy.

Pharmacycle is an end-to-end blister packs recycling solution, managing the collection, logistics and processing of blister packs.

The company will separate at its processing facility in Sydney the aluminium foil/seal from the plastic, which will be kept in bulk bags until there is enough material to send to end-users.