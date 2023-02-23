Datalogic Magellan Multi-Plane Scanner 9600i & 9900i – the best gets better

Datalogic, a global leader in the automatic data capture and factory automation markets, is excited to announce the release of the new Magellan 9600i and 9900i Multi-Plane (Bioptic) Scanner platform for retail check-out.

The Magellan portfolio brings fresh styling, rugged design, unmatched scanning performance plus options that enable Artificial Intelligence (AI) at the checkout. These integrated AI capabilities simplify the deployment and adoption of sophisticated machine learning algorithms to assist shoppers and improve loss prevention.

Retail checkout is quickly transitioning from traditional front-end checkouts to those with more emphasis on customer self-service. This change gives shoppers greater flexibility but also introduces more operational errors and opportunities for theft at checkout. The Magellan 9600i and 9900i have been designed to dramatically reduce loss and improve customer experience using technology never before available in scanner scale.

Powerful core technology with unmatched scan performance

Datalogic achieved this breakthrough by using the latest generation of multi-core image processors linked to four high-definition cameras that read the most complex and damaged 1D or 2D symbologies at incredible speeds. Two optional “smart” colour cameras capture platter images from two unique angles ensuring the best possible item or produce recognition. Neural processor technology executes AI algorithms inside the scanner, ensuring that the Magellan is scalable to meet the requirements of the current and next-generation self-check-out systems without costly servers or cloud latency concerns.

Uniquely positioned with a differentiated solution portfolio

Retailers have the freedom to choose from three scanner lengths and two bonnet (tower) heights, facilitating a simple “drop-In” for existing check stands. The 9600i and 9900i also have set a new standard for connectivity providing all the traditional accessory communications ports plus ethernet.

In fact, Datalogic established another new standard with the option to add an integrated seven-port ethernet switch so that external cameras can be linked and synchronised directly to the scanner. Studies show that many losses are the result of items left in or under the cart or when erroneously moved to the bagging area without scanning or weighing them first. With two high-resolution views of the scanner scale platter and the addition of external camera views of the checkout, Magellan can now create a “Zone of Cognition” for POS and SCO systems. This enables a variety of loss prevention AI solutions making the 9600i and 9900i a leveraged asset. Retailers are always challenged to keep operational costs low, improve customer experience and select solutions that provide a fast return on investment. This future-proofing strategy for the scanner scale means your retail operation can address the pain points and loss points encountered with migration to self-check-out which saves many thousands per year on each lane.

Previous generations of Magellan’s offered industry-leading performance but the new 9600i and 9900i represent the pinnacle of multi-plane scanner technology available in the market. The best-in-class performance and inclusion of technology for Artificial Intelligence adoption at checkout clearly shows… The best really has gotten better.

For more information about Datalogic’s latest Magellan 9600i and 9900i, contact us today.