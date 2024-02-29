Lukumades reveals ‘mega’ overseas growth plan

Melbourne-born Greek doughnut chain Lukumades is in expansionist mode. It has signed master rights for the UK and is poised to open its first US store.

The eight-year old business already has a single store retail presence in Dubai, Singapore, Malaysia and Taiwan. It had ventured into Indonesia but has since closed the eight stores.

Lukumades started as a food truck, and had opened a bricks and mortar store within nine months. Today there are 10 stores in Australia with a new outlet set to open at Oran Park in Sydney next week.

Lukumades plans overseas growth

Doug Downer of Franchise Ready is handling franchise recruitment.

“We have targeted 50 stores in Australia but have signed much larger development agreements in international markets,” he said. “We are very close in the Philippines to securing a significant retail operator for the licence there and we are in discussion on Germany and India with two large retail groups.”

These potential partners have grand plans to open hundreds of stores, he said.

The initial overseas developments in Dubai, Taiwan and Singapore will be much smaller territories with up to 10 units.

Lukumades is taking the master franchise route on a state basis in the US. It has just signed a deal for development in Texas, and is making its US debut in Florida in March.