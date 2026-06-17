BusinessStrategy

Flannerys Organic & Wholefoods Market expands NSW footprint

Flannerys
The brand was originally established as Mrs Flannerys. (Source: Flannerys/Supplied)
By Irene Dong

Flannerys Organic & Wholefoods Market is continuing its expansion across NSW with the opening of a store in Sydney’s Neutral Bay on Friday. 

The store, located at Shop 15, Theo’s Arcade on Military Road, will offer customers access to certified organic wholefoods, bulk pantry staples, vitamins, supplements and natural health products.

As part of the retailer’s commitment to holistic wellbeing, the Neutral Bay store will also offer qualified naturopath service, providing customers with complimentary in-store health advice and access to private consultations.

Flannerys CEO, Fergus Collins, said the expansion reflects increasing demand for trusted wellness products and expert guidance in Sydney communities.

“Neutral Bay is the perfect place for this, with growing demand for wellness products, quality food options and trusted guidance that supports healthier lifestyles,” said Collins.

The CEO also added that access to qualified naturopaths remains a key point of difference for the business.

“We want customers to be able to walk in, ask questions and feel confident in their choices,” he said.  “Having qualified naturopaths available in store has always been an important part of the Flannerys experience and something that continues to resonate strongly with our customers.” 

The opening follows the recent refurbishment of Flannerys’ Mona Vale store, which the company says has been “embraced by the local community” and highlighted growing interest in organic products and wellness-focused retail experiences.

Flannerys was acquired by The Natural Grocery Company in 2008 and has grown its footprint throughout Queensland and NSW, with stores serving communities from Benowa and Chermside to Mona Vale and Murwillumbah.

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