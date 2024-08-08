Melbourne’s Green Cup expands into salad space

Victorian healthy cafe concept Green Cup has launched its first salad location, Green Cup Canteen, located in the heart of Armadale.

Inspired by Hawksburn Village and designed by interior design firm Hecker Guthrie, the store uses raw elements such as lumber, steel, concrete, and fibreglass to create a modern and sophisticated atmosphere.

The store design features a “nourish bowl salad bar” for consumers to enjoy an interactive experience but with only 13 seats.

“We’ve been listening to our community and it’s something they have been asking for and something I’ve been looking for in the market myself,” said Green Cup founder and director Natalie Guest.

“I’m always craving a clean, fresh and simple salad. It is not the kind of salad that is complicated, overdressed, too rich, or heavy, and it leaves you questioning whether what you’ve eaten is even healthy. What we are launching is a truly fresh, made-to-order, uncomplicated, and absolutely delicious nourish bowl.”

In addition to the current smoothie and acai bowl menu, the Green Cup Canteen will offer four core bowls – Chicken, Tofu, Salmon, and Tuna – as well as a customisable experience that allows guests to create their own mixes.

The brand claims that its menu is tailored to a wide range of dietary choices, including alternatives for vegans, gluten-free consumers, and raw food fans, demonstrating its commitment to providing something for everyone in the health-conscious community.