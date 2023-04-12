LSKD opens its first store in the US 

Queensland-headquartered sportwears retailer LSKD has established its first North American storefront, in San Diego, California.

The 240sqm store showcases the brand’s key styles and collections and includes office space for the US team and a community facility for the brand’s employees.

The company said the creation of a US headquarters is part of LSKD’s objective to create a global community and inspire individuals to chase the vibe. Founder and CEO Jason Daniel says he believed San Diego was the appropriate site for LSKD’s first US store.

“The opening was such a special moment for the team as we have been working so hard to create a community globally,” Daniel said.

“After some learnings over the years with brand partners we have formed relationships with, we felt Pacific Beach would be the perfect place for our home here in the US. It was incredible to meet some of our US community in person and celebrate this milestone with them because without them none of this would be possible.”

LSKD’s opening in California reportedly drew 500 customers on the first day and comes less than a month after the opening of a location in Sydney’s Westfield Miranda. The company has also recently expanded into New Zealand.

In addition, in keeping with their Project Earth goal, the business collaborated with Goodwill by donating all of the tights and shorts they received from the swap.

