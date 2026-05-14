BusinessStrategy

Kookai enters London with Carnaby Street boutique

Kookai London store
Kookai flagged its comeback to the UK market last year. (Source: Kookai/ Facebook)
By Irene Dong

Australian fashion retailer Kookai has entered London with a store on Carnaby Street, marking a further step in its international expansion. 

The new store introduces Kookai’s in-person retail experience to the UK market, positioning the brand within one of London’s most high-profile shopping destinations. 

According to the brand, the store is designed as an immersive retail space that reflects Kookai’s focus on elevated store environments and customer experience. It focuses on creating welcoming spaces where shoppers can engage directly with its collections. 

“What began as a family business has grown into something we never could have imagined, and opening in London marks an incredible milestone for the family,” Kookai said in a statement. 

“The same spirit that has carried Kookai from the very beginning lives within every corner of this new space.”

Founded in 1992 by Robert Cromb and Danielle Vagner, Kookai is an Australian-owned womenswear label known for its Parisian-inspired aesthetic and accessible pricing strategy. 

The brand was established with a focus on delivering fashion-forward, high-quality pieces designed for the Australian market, a positioning that has since supported its international growth. 

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