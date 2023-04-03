Free Subscription

First World of Ralph Lauren store opens in Sydney heritage building

(Source: Supplied)
User Image
Irene Dong
April 3, 2023

Fashion retailer Ralph Lauren has opened its first “World of Ralph Lauren” store in Sydney on the corner of Pitt and King Street in the heart of the city’s CBD.

The Victorian-style 1878 heritage building has four floors and a private rooftop. The materials used in the shop include stone mosaic, stained wood, antique brass, and painted furniture. 

According to the brand, these features, which include architectural accents of stained oak and painted steel, demonstrate the “iconic Ralph Lauren aesthetic”. In addition, the new store features vintage furniture, design, and art, aiming to create an attractive setting that is uniquely Ralph Lauren.

The multi-level stand-alone store features Ralph Lauren collections from the Spring 2023 season, as well as items from the Purple Label, Polo Ralph Lauren, Ralph Lauren Home, and Ralph Lauren Watches and Fine Jewellery lines.

In addition to the coveted men’s Double RL range, the shop is Australia’s sole destination for women’s Double RL.

The new Pitt Street location expands Ralph Lauren’s network in Australia, which now includes 15 locations and a web presence. Ralph Lauren launched an e-commerce store in Australia last year, which includes a virtual fitting platform called Virtusize, allowing buyers to compare sizes, try on products digitally, and construct an online wardrobe.

