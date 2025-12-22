Diamond jeweller TMC makes Melbourne debut

Lab-grown diamond retailer TMC Fine Jewellers has opened its third showroom, its first in Melbourne, joining existing locations in Brisbane and Sydney.

Located on High Street in Armadale, the retailer says its contemporary design provides a setting for personalised consultations and an on-site design workshop.

Founded in Brisbane in 2021, TMC Fine Jewellers offers bespoke bridal and fine jewellery using lab-grown diamonds. The company has grown rapidly in recent years, reflecting rising demand in Australia for ethical and sustainable alternatives to mined diamonds.

“When we first launched TMC, our goal was simple – to offer couples the same personalised and attainable experience we were searching for when designing our own engagement ring,” said Makayla Donovan, co-founder of TMC Fine Jewellers.

“We could never have anticipated the scale of the response. What began as a handful of clients in Brisbane has grown into thousands of couples nationwide. Melbourne feels like a natural next home for us, given it is a city that has embraced our work long before we had a physical space here.”

The Melbourne showroom allows customers to view and try on existing designs and create customised pieces with guidance from the company’s in-house team.