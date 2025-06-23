Westfield Southland refresh brings more food and entertainment to Bayside area

Victoria’s Westfield Southland has launched its revitalised dining and entertainment precinct, designed to reflect the coastal lifestyle of the Bayside area.

It includes a new Timezone & Zone Bowling, Little Amigo’s Kids cafe, new restaurants including Kinn Thai Restaurant, Zeus Street Greek, Yo-Chi, and retailers including Toymate and Macpac.

“We’re delighted to be sharing this news and all-new experiences with Westfield Southland customers, who we know have been watching on in anticipation,” said Westfield Southland centre manager, Michael Croxford.

“The introduction of these new retailers and dining experiences, along with a refreshed centre experience, will expand the family-friendly offer available in Melbourne’s Southeast.”

Three large-scale murals by Melbourne artists Merindah-Gunya, Sasha Heath, and Jess Lowther (Hoffy) have been commissioned at the entrances to the property.

Meindah-Gunya has created On Country, a tribute to the community and culture of Bunurong Country and the centre’s role as a community hub, while to highlight Bayside’s unique environment, Sasha Heath created Whispers of the Bay, featuring a bright, natural palette. Abstract colours and forms evoking the movement of water and sand were used by Jess Lowther (Hoffy) to capture the energy of coastal life in her piece Flow State.