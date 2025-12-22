SectorsOpenings & closings

Lacoste opens flagship concept store at Melbourne Walk

Lacoste flagship
The store reflects Lacoste’s sport-driven heritage. (Source: Supplied)
By Irene Dong

Lacoste has opened a flagship concept store at Melbourne Walk in Bourke Street Mall, reinforcing the brand’s presence in Melbourne’s CBD.

Spanning 190sqm, the store reflects Lacoste’s sport-driven heritage, with tennis references embedded throughout the space. 

The fit-out blends classic court cues with contemporary design and showcases the brand’s full apparel and footwear range in a layout designed to support longer customer engagement.

The Melbourne Walk opening comes as global brands place renewed emphasis on physical retail, prioritising experiential formats over traditional store models. The new flagship forms part of Lacoste’s broader Australian expansion, with four additional stores expected to open within the current financial year. 

Lacoste joins a growing mix of high-profile tenants in the precinct, including Mecca’s multi-level flagship and JD Sports’ largest store in the Southern Hemisphere.

The opening follows Lacoste’s appointment of Accent Group last year as its exclusive distributor across Australia and New Zealand.

