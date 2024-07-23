CareersFashion & accessories

Tom Ford creative director Peter Hawkings departs

By Celene Ignacio

Tom Ford said its creative director Peter Hawkings has stepped down after serving with the creative department since April last year.

Prior to working as creative director, Hawkings served as SVP of menswear and design director of menswear, accessories, and eyewear for the brand.

The fashion retailer said it is set to announce a successor in the near future.

“I want to thank Peter for his collaboration since Tom Ford Fashion became part of the Ermenegildo Zegna Group. Along with his team, Peter has contributed to this important initial phase of development,” said Lelio Gavazza, CEO of Tom Ford Fashion.

“I would like to express my gratitude to Peter for his exceptional contributions to Tom Ford from the very beginning,” said Guillaume Jesel, president and CEO at Tom Ford and luxury business development at The Estee Lauder Companies.

Tom Ford will present its spring-summer 2025 collection at the Milan showroom in September this year.

