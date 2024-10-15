Harvey Norman makes England debut with store at West Midlands

Harvey Norman has opened its first store in England, at the Merry Hill shopping centre in West Midlands.

The store features appliances from well-known brands such as Dyson, Shark, Apple, Samsung, LG, Miele, and Sage, as well as furniture from sofas and dining sets to bedroom suites and mattresses. It also offers an assortment of smaller items, including kitchenware.

“With over 300 stores in eight countries across the globe, it will be no surprise that we have been wanting to make our entrance to the English market for a while,” said Lachlan Roach, MD of Harvey Norman UK.

“The opportunity we had to open in a key national destination like Merry Hill was not one to miss, and it makes for the perfect home for our flagship location.”

The store occupies a significant portion of the space previously leased by Debenhams.