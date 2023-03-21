Free Subscription

Sectors|Openings & closings

TK Maxx set to open first WA store

(Source: TKMaxxAU/Facebook)
User Image
Rakshnna Pattabiraman
March 21, 2023< 1 mins read

International ‘off-price’ apparel retailer TK Maxx is set to open its first WA store in Perth’s Ocean Keys Shopping Centre in Clarkson.

The flagship store will sell a range of womenswear, menswear, children’s fashion, toys, shoes, accessories and homewares products from big brands at discount prices.

A TK Maxx Australia spokesperson told The West Australian it plans to open more stores in Perth during the coming years. 

“With new styles arriving multiple times a week, there is always incredible value to be discovered on every visit.”

The US retailer, which opened its first store in Australia in 2017, also operates in the UK, Ireland, Austria, Germany, Poland and the Netherlands.

