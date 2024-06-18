BusinessFood & beverage

Sushi Sushi acquires rival chain Sushi Musa

(Source: Sushi Musa)
By Irene Dong

Australian sushi retailer Sushi Sushi has acquired Sushi Musa, including nine stores in suburban development areas in Sydney, Newcastle, and Canberra. 

Sushi Musa, which opened in 2018, earned a reputation for introducing theatre to the sushi train concept, with its experienced chefs demonstrating their fish-cutting skills and serving fresh food in front of customers throughout the day.

“The Sushi Musa model puts the chefs front of house and on display. No other brand with scale showcases these skills, so integrating Sushi Musa’s unique offerings into our portfolio enhances our ability to deliver an exceptional and engaging dining experience to our customers on a larger scale,” said Stephen Anders, CEO of Sushi Sushi. 

The acquisition expands Sushi Sushi’s network of more than 170 outlets, which includes Grab & Go and destination dining offerings.

In 2019, Odyssey Private Equity acquired Sushi Sushi.

