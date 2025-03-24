Skims buys Coty’s stake in Skkn by Kim ahead of brand merger

Shapewear brand Skims has acquired a 20 per cent stake in the Skkn brand from global beauty giant Coty.

The partnership will merge all Kardashian-led brands – including Skims, Kylie Cosmetics, and Skkn – while expanding their distribution footprint, research and development, and manufacturing capabilities.

Coty, one of the world’s largest beauty companies, owns a diverse portfolio of fragrance, cosmetics, skin, and body care brands.

The company announced its investment in Kim Kardashian’s beauty business in 2020 and completed the transaction in 2021.

Anna von Bayern, CEO of Kylie Cosmetics, highlighted Coty’s long-standing commitment to innovation.

“We are the go-to partner for global brands, fashion houses, and celebrities looking to create leading beauty products,” von Bayern said.

“I would like to thank Kim for the partnership and look forward to continuing our work on our hugely successful Kylie Cosmetics brand, which we have grown by 1.5 times in the last two years and where we own the majority, as well as hold the perpetual license.”