BusinessHealth & beauty

Skims buys Coty’s stake in Skkn by Kim ahead of brand merger

Skkn skincare range
The company announced its investment in Kim Kardashian’s beauty business in 2020.
By Kaycee Enerva

Shapewear brand Skims has acquired a 20 per cent stake in the Skkn brand from global beauty giant Coty.

The partnership will merge all Kardashian-led brands – including Skims, Kylie Cosmetics, and Skkn – while expanding their distribution footprint, research and development, and manufacturing capabilities.

Coty, one of the world’s largest beauty companies, owns a diverse portfolio of fragrance, cosmetics, skin, and body care brands.

The company announced its investment in Kim Kardashian’s beauty business in 2020 and completed the transaction in 2021.

Anna von Bayern, CEO of Kylie Cosmetics, highlighted Coty’s long-standing commitment to innovation.

“We are the go-to partner for global brands, fashion houses, and celebrities looking to create leading beauty products,” von Bayern said.

“I would like to thank Kim for the partnership and look forward to continuing our work on our hugely successful Kylie Cosmetics brand, which we have grown by 1.5 times in the last two years and where we own the majority, as well as hold the perpetual license.”

You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.

Recommended By IR

Fashion & accessories

Brandbank Group CEO Peter Halkett departs after nine months

Celene Ignacio
Fashion & accessories IR Pro

How teen Sofia Sacoor started an athleisure brand to support kids with diabetes

Anil Prabha
Workforce IR Pro

What businesses can learn from Japan’s culture of lifetime employment

Roxanne Calder
Chemist Warehouse closes its reverse takeover with Sigma
Strategy IR Pro

What are the next steps in Chemist Warehouse and Sigma’s proposed merger?

Tamera Francis
Marketing IR Pro

An ad agency creative’s take on how to boost your BAU marketing

Dom Megna
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay