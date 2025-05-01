SectorsOnline marketplaces

Shein launches Australian fashion label Aralina

Shein' Australian brand Aralina
By Irene Dong

Online fast fashion label Shein has launched Aralina, a new brand inspired by the Australian lifestyle. 

Aralina, which distinguishes itself with minimalism and sustainability goals, offers a take on casual wear, loungewear, swimwear, and athleisure designed with comfort, confidence and authenticity in mind, the company says. 

Created by an Australian team led by Tara Skene-Haygarth, Aralina has committed to making 20 per cent of its range with preferred materials by the end of this year, with current offerings including forest-safe viscose and 30 per cent recycled polyester blends in 9 per cent of its styles. 

“Our brand, Aralina, proudly draws inspiration from the vibrant Australian lifestyle,” said Skene-Haygarth. 

“Our team is determined to deliver a more thoughtful collection that reflects attention to fabric, fit, and form shaped by the rhythms of the modern Australian life. We are constantly adapting, learning and evolving – and we’re ready to understand the future of retail.” 

Skene-Haygarth added that production begins with small test batches of 100-200 units per design, with restocks based on actual demand, which aims to minimise waste and reduce inventory overproduction. 

Aralina’s ranges feature sizes from AU 6 to 24, allowing accessibility for all body types. 

“Each collection is not just about fashion; it’s about living beautifully and with confidence. I’m excited for the world to experience it,” Skene-Haygarth added. 

