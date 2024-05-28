Scored!: AliExpress signs on David Beckham as global ambassador

Chinese e-commerce platform AliExpress has welcomed former footballer David Beckham as its new global brand ambassador to mark the upcoming UEFA Euro.

The company has also launched a campaign in which the sports icon will help customers ‘Score More with AliExpress’ and get closer to the action during the football event.

According to the firm, users will have the chance to take part in a series of interactive games to win exclusive discounts and time-limited prizes, including match tickets.

AliExpress is investing millions of euros in discounts, deals and engagement during the games, as part of its investment into global consumer experience. The platform recently became the first exclusive global e-commerce partner of UEFA Euro 2024.

The UEFA Euro 2024 is set to take place from June 14 to July 14 in 10 host cities across Germany with the participation of 24 national teams.