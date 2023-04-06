Free Subscription

  • Access 15 free news articles each month

Professional

Try one month for $5
  • Unlimited access to news,insights and opinions
  • Quarterly and weekly magazines
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Quarterly webinars with industry experts
  • Q&A with retail leaders
  • Career advice
  • Exclusive Masterclass access. Part of Retail Week 2021
Sectors|Luxury

Louis Vuitton to bring Michelin-starred Ikoyi to Seoul in May

Yonhap
April 6, 2023< 1 mins read

Louis Vuitton will open a pop-up restaurant in Seoul in May with the Michelin-starred restaurant Ikoyi of London, the French luxury house said Monday.

Ikoyi at Louis Vuitton will be opened inside the brand’s flagship store located in the posh neighborhood of Cheongdam, southern Seoul, starting next month.

Ikoyi’s founder and head chef, Jeremy Chan, is set to showcase his reinterpretations of traditional Korean cuisine, the French fashion house said.

Launched in 2017, Ikoyi is a two Michelin-starred restaurant located in London’s well-heeled neighborhood of St. James. The restaurant is famous for its creative dishes married with West African flavors.

Reservations will be opened on April 17 at 6 p.m. (local time) on the restaurant booking app CATCH TABLE.

This story was originally published by Yonhap, via Korea Bizwire.

You have 7 free articles.
Recommended by IR
Uniqlo to launch collab with New York fashion label Theory
Fashion & accessories
Uniqlo to launch collab with New York fashion label Theory
Donor dysfunction: How Thankyou is turning its charity work upside down
Marketing
Donor dysfunction: How Thankyou is turning its charity work upside down
Behind the launch of Bonds Home: ‘People want to express themselves’
Marketing
Behind the launch of Bonds Home: ‘People want to express themselves’
Eatertainment concept to anchor Aurora Melbourne Central
Leasing
Eatertainment concept to anchor Aurora Melbourne Central
Even Japan’s Takashimaya can’t escape department stores’ woes
Department stores
Even Japan’s Takashimaya can’t escape department stores’ woes
Author's latest articles