How Personalised Favours’ CEO is scaling custom gifting with AI

or those unfamiliar with Personalised Favours, can you briefly explain the business? Matthew Mosse-Robinson: Personalised Favours is the destination for the world’s best gifts. It all began in 2009 when my business partner, Melissa [Wilkinson] struggled to find meaningful and memorable gifts for her wedding guests. To fill this gap in the market, she started an eBay store, which received incredible customer response. I later joined the business, and we launched our dedicated website, Personalised Favours. While we started with a focus on weddings, our product range has since expanded to cover every special occasion, including birthdays, Father’s Day, Mother’s Day, christenings, and Christmas. Today, we proudly serve over 100,000 customers annually across the globe, operating from an 1800sqm purpose-built production facility on the Central Coast of New South Wales. IR: What have been the biggest turning points in the business’s growth journey over the past 15 years? MMR: The biggest turning points in Personalised Favours’ growth journey have been: Bringing production in-house, which allowed us to maintain quality and control. Launching our first Magento website and later transitioning to Shopify, a move that modernised our online experience. Developing an artwork approval portal, enabling customers to collaborate directly with graphic designers. Relocating to a purpose-built production facility in 2019, supporting our growing operations. Pivoting during Covid-19, shifting focus from weddings to meeting the demand for gifts that helped people stay connected during lockdowns. These milestones shaped our ability to scale and adapt to a constantly changing market. IR: You’ve described 2024 as “our year of innovation at Personalised Favours.” What changes did you make and how did they affect the business? MMR: It was a transformative year for us. The biggest project was migrating from Magento 2 to Shopify Plus, a massive undertaking, given our catalogue of over 2000 products with complex add-ons and artwork options. Alongside this, we implemented dynamic imaging, allowing customers to preview their personalised products in real time. This not only enhanced the customer experience but also streamlined operations by reducing manual intervention from graphic designers, significantly improving turnaround times. We also introduced custom-built production optimisation software that schedules orders across our machinery – including our multiple engraving, embroidery and printing machines – ensuring faster production flow and eliminating missed deadlines. These innovations have redefined how we serve customers and operate behind the scenes. IR: What challenges did you face in 2024, and how did you navigate them? MMR: Like many businesses, we navigated macroeconomic challenges, including the cost-of-living crisis that affected consumer spending. Despite the crisis, we found that even in tough times, people still seek thoughtful gifts for loved ones. To address this, we introduced a diverse range of budget-friendly products and enhanced our loyalty program (PF Perks) to reward repeat customers. These strategies helped us maintain customer engagement and loyalty during a challenging year. IR: What are your top priorities for Personalised Favours in 2025? MMR: This will be another exciting year for us. Our top priorities include: Expanding our production facility and incorporating new printing technology, which will enable us to introduce even more innovative products. Launching a new Shopify theme to further enhance the customer shopping experience. Continuing to develop our production optimisation software, improving efficiency and scaling operations. These initiatives will support our mission to deliver exceptional personalised products while scaling sustainably. IR: What excites you most about working in the e-commerce industry right now? MMR: I’ve always loved the dynamic nature of e-commerce – and not just because it allows me to trade suits for T-shirts! Few industries have evolved as rapidly as e-commerce in the past decade. From advertising channels and storefronts to social media and operational tools, nearly every aspect has transformed. What excites me most is the continuous innovation, particularly in customer experience and operational efficiency. AI advancements are opening up incredible opportunities, and I’m eager to see how they further revolutionise the industry. I’m also optimistic about the potential for retail sales growth when economic conditions improve.