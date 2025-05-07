CareersGifts & toys

How Personalised Favours’ CEO is scaling custom gifting with AI

headshot of personalised favours ceo matthew mosse-robinson wearing a black polo shirt and glasses
How Personalised Favours’ CEO is scaling custom gifting with AI
By Heather McIlvaine
Inside Retail’s Top 50 People in E-Commerce, presented by Australia Post, is an annual ranking of the most impressive and inspiring leaders in Australia’s online retail industry. Over the coming weeks, we will be profiling this year’s Top 10. Here, we speak with #10, Matthew Mosse-Robinson, CEO of Personalised Favours, about scaling an online platform for custom gifts, driving the company’s ‘year of innovation’ and his top priorities for 2025. Inside Retail: For tho

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay