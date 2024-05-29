Foodifox finds high demand for thermal lockers in high-rise apartments

Australian startup Foodifox has launched its thermal food lockers initiative at Victoria’s Swanston Central in response to growing demand for meal delivery to residents of high-rise apartments.

The collaboration allows delivery companies and Foodifox to serve the occupants of more than 1000 apartments in the building.

“The Foodifox service team ensured there was a representative onsite (during peak lunchtime and dinner periods) to teach both delivery drivers and residents how easy the lockers are to use,” said Charles Chandra, Swanston Central’s residential building concierge said.

“We can easily and efficiently contact and communicate with users through the announcement screen function – which is my favourite part.”

Foodidox has collaborated with other food-delivery platforms such as Hungry Panda and Fantuan, and has a presence in Melbourne and Sydney.

Founded in 2019 by Shawn Yi, Tangent Wong and Tim Pagram, Foodifox aims to address the challenges of food delivery in multi-residential apartments, corporate offices, hospitals, and educational institutions where deliveries cannot be made to individual apartments or rooms.

According to the company, the locker unit, which consists of 17 independently heated cubicles, has received 8240 meals since it was built.