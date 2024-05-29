The Memo opens two Melbourne boutiques

The Memo will launch two locations in Melbourne to expand its footprint in the premium baby retail market.

The company will open the doors to its Fitzroy location on May 31, while the second store, which is also the largest, will be unveiled on June 22 at Highpoint Shopping Centre in Maribyrnong.

The stores will offer products from Leander, Baby Bjorn, Bugaboo, and Stokke, as well as exclusive items from Portier, Redsbaby, and Brillo. The Maribyrnong store will also serve as the brand’s premium destination, offering a broad choice of premium products from top companies, according to the business.

“There is huge momentum and demand in the market for physical retail, it’s a great opportunity to connect with our community in real life,” said Kate Casey, CEO & co-founder.

“After the success of our first Armadale store (and our own experiences as parents), we know how important it is for many new and expecting parents to be able to touch, try and talk through the cult products they’ve heard so much about.”

The Memo, founded in 2019, opened its first store in Armadale and aims to bring more experiences to the baby goods market. The brand is planning to increase its physical retail presence over the next six to 18 months.