BusinessSocial commerce

Why faux websites are costing Aussie e-commerce businesses more than money

By Tamera Francis
The rise of online shopping scams presents significant reputational risks for e-commerce businesses of all sizes if they don’t take proactive measures to help protect consumers. Last year, Aussie online shoppers lost more money than ever to scams, including various ‘trojan horse’ methods that imitate e-commerce retailers.  The most lucrative months for scammers last year were May and June, although the number of reports to Scamnwatch wasn’t significantly higher than the rest of the

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
MOST POPULAR

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay