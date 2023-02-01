Free Subscription

Fashion & accessories

Fashion Week 2023 program revealed, consumer shows added

(Source: Supplied)
User Image
Rakshnna Pattabiraman
February 1, 2023

IMG has revealed this year’s Afterpay Australian Fashion Week (AAFW) program schedule, adding new consumer shows and panels with industry leaders and artists.

This year, fashion fans will have exclusive access to designer shows and events on the official AAFW schedule to experience the event in person.

Natalie Xenita, VP and MD of IMG fashion events and properties for Asia-Pacific, said the five-day program features Australian designers showcasing their creativity on a global stage.

“The consumer-integrated Fashion Week model was pioneered right here in Australia, and the line-up of runway shows and experiences offers fashion fans an unrivalled opportunity to experience the excitement in person.”

AAFW: The Experience will take place between May 15- 19 at Sydney’s Carriageworks and feature runway shows from notable Australian designers such as Cue, Iordanes Spyridon Gogos, Karla Spetic, Erik Yvon, Gary Bigeni and Michael Lo Sordo.

Group showcases from David Jones Indigenous Fashion Projects, TAFE NSW’s Fashion Design Studio and DHL Next Gen and AAFW’s emerging designer program will also take place.

Bespoke activations from Afterpay, Byhealth, Ebay, LG Laundry Appliances and Porsche will be featured at the event while guests will be treated to food and beverage offerings from Hendrick’s Gin, Glenfiddich Whisky, Wynn’s Coonawarra Estate and Disaronno.

The event is supported by the NSW Government through its tourism and major events agency, Destination NSW.

