Antler parent Strand buys bankrupt luggage label Paravel

Paravel luggage
Paravel’s brand identity will be preserved. (Source: Paravel)
By Kaycee Enerva

Strandbags has bought American luxury luggage and lifestyle brand Paravel after it filed for bankruptcy, purchasing the company’s assets as the highest bidder.

Paravel will now come under the ownership of British-founded label Antler and join Nere in Australia in Strandbags’ growing portfolio under ATR Group.

Each brand will continue to retain its individual identity while targeting distinct segments of the travel market: Paravel with a focus on sustainability, Antler leveraging its heritage positioning, and Nere appealing to younger consumers with trend-driven designs.

“This acquisition reinforces our ambition to become a leading global house of travel brands,” said Kirsty Glenne, MD of Antler.

“With Antler, Nere, and Paravel under one roof, we now serve a diverse range of travel lifestyles and consumers internationally. Each brand offers its own unique voice, product range, and market appeal.”

Antler confirmed Paravel’s brand identity will be preserved and revitalised under its leadership, with a relaunch planned for 2026. Details and timings are expected to be announced closer to the launch.

