Elle Macpherson to return to the catwalk for Melbourne Fashion Festival

Fashion model Elle Macpherson will return to the catwalk at the Melbourne Fashion Festival for the first time in 16 years, in conjunction with PayPal.

Macpherson will walk the PayPal Runway to start the Melbourne Fashion Festival’s premium runway series at the historic Royal Exhibition Building on March 4.

The fashion show will highlight Australian firms that have earned sustained global acclaim and success, similar to Macpherson’s influence on the international fashion industry.

“This year the PayPal Runway is all about celebrating the success of Australian fashion businesses and their remarkable influence on the industry, so Elle is the perfect ambassador,” said senior director of consumer at PayPal, Shane Capron.

“Not only is Elle an Australian who became one of the world’s leading supermodels, she has also launched a globally successful brand. PayPal currently supports 150,000 Australian fashion businesses and we are committed to help them create even more connections with our 9 million Australian customers and 380 million PayPal shoppers around the world.”

Macpherson and PayPal will assist Unicef and its work later this year through a global fundraising campaign. The campaign will help the fund make a meaningful difference in the lives of children around the world.