How Kizik is looking to redefine the sneaker category with retail expansion

sold out. The company opened its first bricks-and-mortar store in Salt Lake City, Utah, in May last year, and sold over US$80,000 worth of merchandise within one day, the company’s CEO Monte Deere said. Kizik has generated over US$100 million in sales after experiencing over 250 per cent growth year-over-year in 2022, thanks to online sales growth and increased exposure through its wholesale partnerships with Nordstrom, Scheels, and Von Maur. From DTC to local and international expansion efforts The company opened its first pop-up shop, which ran from April 19-21, on Greene Street in New York City’s fashionable SoHo neighbourhood. The shop features five new silhouettes and reflects Kizik’s new “Motion is Magic” brand platform, with visual installations that react to movement, a metaphor for how the brand’s shoes help the wearer through daily movement. The brand’s stock-keeping units (SKUs) are all named after metropolitan cities around the world; including Milan, Athens, Brisbane, and London, and one out-of-this-world SKU dubbed the Mars Roamer. Deere told Inside Retail that “we name our shoes after cities across the world, because Kiziks sparked the ability and freedom to go and do and see and explore. So when people stepped into their Kiziks, we like them to have the image that they can go around the corner or anywhere in the world.” In addition to its original flagship store and pop-up shop, the brand has announced plans to open five more physical stores by the end of 2024 and will have a minimum of 15 locations spread across the US by the end of 2025. Inside Retail spoke with the company’s CEO Monte Deere who revealed that in addition to plans for expansion within the US, Zikik is looking to spread its reach to international locations as well. Deere stated, We have now signed a distribution agreement with Unify Brand Partnerships in the UK and we are right on the cusp of signing with partners in Taiwan, Southeast Asia, and working hard on Japan.” “The response in the product market fit is great in the United States, but imagine if we can get into countries where their culture is to take off their shoes every single time they walk into, not only homes, but their offices. It’s just such a natural fit,” Deere elaborated. Deere explained that the brand isn’t simply looking to introduce a new type of sneaker or boot to the market but ultimately, to shift how the entire industry approaches footwear to the point where it will be questioned why the industry hasn’t been using efficient slip-on technology in the first place. What makes Kizik stand out in an oversaturated footwear market Recent years have seen several disruptors in the footwear market, such as Hoka, Allbirds, and On. But compared to them, Kizik has one major mark of differentiation. The shoe brand is known for its patented slip-on technology developed with Utah-based innovation company HandsFree Labs. Dubbed F.A.S.T. for Foot Activated Shoe Technology, the main elements of the tech include features such as: Automatic Fit When activated, a proprietary internal wing shape automatically opens to let your foot in, and closes to keep it in. Retractable heel The heel material is built to repeatedly collapse and quickly regain its shape. Instep adjustment Simple adjustment strips on both sides of the tongue create a customised fit for wide or narrow feet. On the brand’s proprietary designs, Kizik’s president Pat Hogan commented, “Unlike a slip-on, Kizik shoes are a step-in, automatic sneaker that give you a custom fit without using your hands.” “At Kizik, we believe there is no longer a need for shoelaces in modern-day footwear, and when you step into a Kizik shoe, you are stepping into the future. Once you put these on your feet, you’ll realise they are truly life-changing,” Hogan confirmed. Further reading: Why Australia is a “very important market” for fast-growing footwear brand Hoka