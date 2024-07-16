BusinessMarketing

Dior signs Lewis Hamilton as ambassador, guest designer

By Irene Dong

Luxury retailer Dior has named Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton as its new ambassador and guest designer, kicking off the launch of a lifestyle collection. 

Hamilton has collaborated with Dior’s creative director Kim Jones to design the fashion collection, and he has expressed his excitement by stating that they share similar values and concepts for this creative collection.

“The House is pleased to welcome Seven-Time Formula 1 World Champion Lewis Hamilton as the newest Dior Ambassador for the men’s collection,” Dior wrote on its official Instagram account.

“Fresh from his victory at the British Grand Prix, this momentous announcement kicks off with the release of a lifestyle capsule designed as part of a guest collaboration with Dior’s creative director of menswear, Kim Jones – reaffirming a lasting legacy of embracing icons who redefine what is possible.”

The new collection reportedly honours Hamilton’s African heritage, which values natural materials, brilliant colours, and powerful energy.

The line is designed for a winter lifestyle and features pattern-centric sweaters, snow jackets, and accessories, as well as high-tech skiwear created in collaboration with Japanese ski brand Descente.

The French fashion house last year named K-pop star Jimin a global brand ambassador, broadcasting the tie-up on social networks with images of the BTS singer in sporty looks with an outdoor flair, designed by Kim Jones.

Lewis Hamilton’s guest-designed Dior lifestyle capsule can be found in stores and online from October 17.

