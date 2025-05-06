David Jones creates role for Erica Berchtold as chief commercial officer

David Jones has named Erica Berchtold as chief commercial officer, a new role created for the former CEO of collapsed multibrand retail group Mosaic Brands.

According to a statement from David Jones, Berchtold will begin the job early next month and will be responsible for bringing the merchandise and supply chain teams together to make significant strides under the Vision 2025+ strategy.

“The strategic realignment merges two powerhouse areas of the business – merchandise and supply chain – that are critical to driving transformation, evolving our offering as Australia’s leading omnichannel retailer, and delivering on the needs of our customers well into the future,” said David Jones CEO Scott Fyfe.

She will also focus on developing and implementing the value chain transformation program, a strategy intended to streamline the buying, distribution, and selling of its products to customers.

Berchtold, most recently CEO of Mosaic Brands, has formerly held senior leadership roles as CEO at The Iconic and MD at Rebel Sport.

She was also a councillor of the Australian Retailers Association, where she helped nurture future talent.

“This newly created role offers an exciting opportunity to leverage my experience and collaborate with the team to challenge convention and future-proof our merchandise and supply chain strategy,” said Berchtold.