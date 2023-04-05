Crop Shop Boutique to open pop-up as demand grows

Australian athleisure brand Crop Shop Boutique is set to open its first retail pop-up, in Sydney’s Alexandria.

The online-first brand will showcase its complete line-up of unique, premium and “confidence-inducing” athleisure wear as well as its exclusive collaboration collection with Australian model and influencer, Isabelle Mathers.

Founder, Rachel Dillon, said: “This pop-up store is part of our commitment to interact with our community in person and allow them to try on our products and help shape the future of our brand and our product.”

Image source: Supplied

Crop Shop Boutique’s athleisure wears offer a compression fit and four-way stretch, is lightweight and silky and has a quick dry fabrication.

Image source: Supplied

The collection is available in four colours – almond, chai, black and white – while the bottoms are available in XXS-XXL sizes and tops XS-XXL sizes.

The pop-up is located at 560 Botany Road, Alexandria, NSW and will run from April 14 – 16.