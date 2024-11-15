BusinessSustainability

Why TBH Skincare’s Rachael Wilde is cutting the price of popular Rebound serum

TBH Skincare co-founder Rachael Wilde smiling and wearing a green blazer
The popular skincare brand passed on cost savings from operational efficiencies to the customer.
By Tamera Francis
Australian brand TBH Skincare has put its money where its mouth is at a time when other businesses are raising their prices by cutting the price of its popular Rebound serum by $10. The move remains true to the brand’s mission – to be and remain accessible – and was achieved by optimising business operations in three main areas. The brand’s co-founder and CMO Rachael Wilde shared the price cut on TikTok, citing the ability to make and distribute its products more efficiently through scal

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay