Why TBH Skincare’s Rachael Wilde is cutting the price of popular Rebound serum

h scaling the business. When the business launched its cult favourite Rebound serum, it ran batches of about 5000 units; now, with significant growth, the brand orders packaging in bulk quantities of 50,000 units; running production batches of 20,000 units. “This scale-up was driven by our expanding DTC customer base, plus our distribution through major retail partners like Priceline and Coles,” Wilde told Inside Retail. Currently, TBH’s Rebound serum is stocked in over 800 stores nationwide – with each location typically holding a minimum of six units and additional inventory in distribution centres. “The scale achieved in both pharmacy and grocery channels has become substantial,” Wilde said. TBH Skincare was founded in 2020. When it launched the Rebound Serum in 2022 “we were still in the early stages of our business, exploring the most cost-effective options for packaging and raw materials,” Wilde said. “Over the past two years, as we’ve grown, applied key learnings, and expanded our internal team, we’ve been able to secure more affordable raw materials and partner with more cost-effective manufacturers.” The reduced cost of manufacturing the product was a result of supply-chain improvements, while the increased scale of production significantly reduced the product cost price. “Rather than reaching a single turning point, it was a gradual process of small optimisations over time that led to better margins for the product,” Wilde said. “Once we reached this scale, we decided to pass these savings onto our loyal customers considering accessibility has always been at the heart of TBH Skincare.” Tweaking the supply chain Investing in specialised staff as the business grew enabled the TBH team to identify the best sources for quality ingredients at more competitive prices. “Our ability to source raw materials more efficiently is largely due to the expertise we’ve added to our team and network,” Wilde said. The business gained access to more efficient supply chains by partnering with manufacturers with strong sourcing capabilities. Cost efficiencies were achieved without compromising the quality of the product through a culmination of in-house expertise and collaborative partnerships which streamlined the sourcing process. About 18 months ago, TBH Skincare merged with Boost Lab as part of York Street Brands, which brought access to a larger network of resources, technical expertise, and efficient manufacturing partners. “This collaboration has been instrumental in enhancing our sourcing capabilities and optimising production,” Wilde said. “Since the merger, we’ve been able to streamline operations and secure more cost-effective sourcing options, which has ultimately enabled us to pass savings on to our customers,” Wild added. A few key updates to the product packaging contributed to cost savings while maintaining the brand’s appeal. “The Rebound Serum now comes in an airless pump bottle, sourced from a new manufacturer, which allows for full recyclability — an environmentally friendly choice that aligns with our values,” Wild said. A simplified outer box design reduced manufacturing costs without compromising the visual impact and shelf appeal. “These updates haven’t impacted the product’s shelf appeal; in fact, the bottle looks almost identical to the original, maintaining the recognisable look our customers love,” Wilde said. Not just about cutting costs “You might not expect a CFO to be excited about lowering prices, but for us, this move is a win-win,” York Street Brands CFO Bridget Mitchell told Inside Retail, “Passing on these savings strengthens our relationship with customers and aligns perfectly with our long-term growth strategy. “By making high-quality, effective skincare more accessible, we’re building a loyal customer base that trusts our brand—and that’s a smart investment for the future. “It’s not just about cutting costs; it’s about creating value that resonates.” The immediate impact of the price drop on sales is difficult to decipher since consumers are also anticipating the upcoming Black Friday sales and new product drops. However, if the commentary on social media is anything to go by, new and existing TBH customers are embracing the change. The announcement on Instagram and TikTok received hundreds of positive comments from loyal customers and influencers alike.