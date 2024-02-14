Brisbane’s Post Office Square goes through multimillon dollar renovation

Brisbane’s Post Office Square is going through a multi-million dollar redevelopment in anticipation of a resurgence of food courts as more workers return to offices.

Global investment manager LaSalle, which acquired the property in 2017, said that 17 new and existing tenants have already signed leasing agreements at the centre.

“As workers are coming back to the office, there will be a need for CBD food courts in some shape or form,” said Taylor Westlake, manager of insights and master planning at retail food consultancy Titanium Food.

“What workers want is more relevant cuisines and great spaces for their breakfast and lunch breaks.”

Westlake noted that Brisbane CBD has one of the highest office return rates in Australia after the Covid-19 pandemic.

A food precinct will run from the central Oculus through to Queen Street while a service retail precinct will be created on Adelaide Street.

The redeveloped Post Office Square will also feature an open, central, column of light known as biophilic oculus, filled with subtropical plants.

Ryan Andersen, MD of retail development specialists DMA Partners, said that the centre’s original 1980s design of lower floor-to-floor heights became a significant barrier to the redevelopment.

“[W]hile we can’t change the levels and configuration of the structure, we identified the opportunity to improve the services by adding new service risers on the Queen Street frontage,” said Andersen, noting that his company secured development approval for the renovation and a new lift last year.

“This has been the catalyst for improving the food mix and we can now introduce food and beverage opportunities all the way to Queen Street, which previously wasn’t available.”

Tenants are expected to start opening their stores as early as next week.