Authentic Brands signs licensing deal for action portfolio in Apac markets

Authentic Brands Group has announced a long-term partnership with Caprice’s BR South Pacific (BRSP) to license multiple brands in Australia, New Zealand and some Asian markets.

Authentic’s action and outdoor sports brands Quiksilver, Billabong, Roxy, RVCA, DC Shoes, Element, VonZipper, Spyder and Volcom will now be licensed to BRSP in Australia, New Zealand, the South Pacific, Thailand and Indonesia.

The arrangement will include around 200 branded retail stores, along with wholesale and e-commerce platforms.

The brand’s former licensee, Liberated Brands, has been acquired by Caprice Australia as part of the deal and is part of the newly formed BRSP division.

“We are incredibly proud to bring these businesses back to an Australian-owned brand operator,” said Paul Cannon CEO of BRSP.

“We are looking forward to working with the talented Australian teams that will continue to operate the business moving forward. These brands have a profound impact on shaping surf culture worldwide, and we are committed to honouring that legacy whilst evolving to inspire and connect with the next generation.”

“With Authentic’s expertise in brand-building and BRSP’s deep local insight, we are confident that this partnership will strengthen the brands’ presence and deliver enhanced consumer experiences across Australia, New Zealand, and the South Pacific region,” said Wesley Chu, president of Asia Pacific at Authentic.

The company said consumers will see a renewed focus on sustainability and authenticity as part of the group’s plans to reinvigorate product lines, expand into new markets and grow sales across the region.