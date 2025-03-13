Country Road opens first standalone home boutique after 36 years 

Lifestyle brand Country Road will launch its home boutique in Melbourne’s Albert Park at the end of this month, marking the brand’s first standalone homeware store since 1989.

The store follows the traditional retail concept by emulating the familiar spaces of a home. Customers can explore a curated Country Road Home collection, including special services.

In addition, a new scent station will be introduced, allowing customers to try crafted hand washes, body cleansers, and candles firsthand.

“Country Road Home has experienced significant and consistent growth over the past five years, with an average year-on-year growth of approximately 11 per cent since FY20,” said Ty Symonds, GM of Country Road Home.

“In fact, the Country Road logo mug is the brand’s second most-popular product, just behind the heritage sweat. Launching a standalone store is an exciting opportunity to continue expanding our category beyond the existing space within our apparel stores, to provide a truly bespoke experience for our customers.”

The store also incorporates features from local makers, such as a palette designed in conjunction with Kennedy Nolan Architects, a handcrafted basin by Robert Gordon, and bespoke wall hooks for textile displays by Anchor Ceramics.

Earlier this month, Country Road tapped Sergio Rossi’s former CEO Helen Wright to lead the brand after controversies involving the fashion retailer’s leadership.