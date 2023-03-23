AusPost to trial fitting rooms in e-commerce twist

Australia Post is set to unveil a changing room concept in an NSW town to provide somewhere for customers to try on their online purchases before deciding to keep items or return them.

The new concept will be installed as part of the Community Hub@Post initiative at the Australia Post office in Orange, NSW in July. The post office will also allocate space to local retailers to “showcase” their products, thus potentially balancing the needs of online retailers and local brick-and-mortar rivals.

The postal service says the hubs are designed to “meet the ever-evolving needs of modern e-commerce, tailored for the needs of the local community they’re in”.

Gary Starr, executive GM of Australia Post for parcel, post and e-commerce services, told the Herald Sun that the fitout will help customers try on their orders and hand them back to the counter for a return if they are not satisfied.

Pressed for further details, an Australia Post spokesperson told Inside Retail that because the concept has not yet been launched, “we don’t have any further or more specific details to share at this stage”.

The company says Australians spent Aussies spent $63.8 billion online last year.

With letter volumes continuing to fall, the company is looking to e-commerce – the parcel business – to play a central role in its business model.

