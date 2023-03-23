Free Subscription

  • Access 15 free news articles each month

Professional

Try one month for $5
  • Unlimited access to news,insights and opinions
  • Quarterly and weekly magazines
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Quarterly webinars with industry experts
  • Q&A with retail leaders
  • Career advice
  • Exclusive Masterclass access. Part of Retail Week 2021
E-commerce|Store design

AusPost to trial fitting rooms in e-commerce twist

(Source: Australia Post)
User Image
Rakshnna Pattabiraman
March 23, 2023< 1 mins read

Australia Post is set to unveil a changing room concept in an NSW town to provide somewhere for customers to try on their online purchases before deciding to keep items or return them. 

The new concept will be installed as part of the Community Hub@Post initiative at the Australia Post office in Orange, NSW in July. The post office will also allocate space to local retailers to “showcase” their products, thus potentially balancing the needs of online retailers and local brick-and-mortar rivals.

The postal service says the hubs are designed to “meet the ever-evolving needs of modern e-commerce, tailored for the needs of the local community they’re in”. 

Gary Starr, executive GM of Australia Post for parcel, post and e-commerce services, told the Herald Sun that the fitout will help customers try on their orders and hand them back to the counter for a return if they are not satisfied.

Pressed for further details, an Australia Post spokesperson told Inside Retail that because the concept has not yet been launched, “we don’t have any further or more specific details to share at this stage”.

The company says Australians spent Aussies spent $63.8 billion online last year.

With letter volumes continuing to fall, the company is looking to e-commerce – the parcel business – to play a central role in its business model.

Further reading: Australia Post’s revenue climbs, letter volumes fall

You have 7 free articles.
Recommended by IR
How fast-growing retailer GoodnessMe is leading the health food space
Marketplace
How fast-growing retailer GoodnessMe is leading the health food space
Dyson opens its first demo store on Sydney’s George St
Openings & closings
Dyson opens its first demo store on Sydney’s George St
Five Guys reveals new Sydney CBD site
Openings & closings
Five Guys reveals new Sydney CBD site
Analysis: Retail business models redefined
Supply chain
Analysis: Retail business models redefined
Online sales drive profits for Premier Investments
Financial
Online sales drive profits for Premier Investments
Author's latest articles
Cashflow crisis cripples Scotch & Soda, forcing bankruptcy
Financial
Cashflow crisis cripples Scotch & Soda, forcing bankruptcy
Kathmandu powers record first half for KMD Brands
Sports & adventure
Kathmandu powers record first half for KMD Brands
TK Maxx set to open first WA store
Openings & closings
TK Maxx set to open first WA store
Good & Fugly expands into Brisbane
Openings & closings
Good & Fugly expands into Brisbane
Adidas opens Y-3 flagship store in Sydney
Openings & closings
Adidas opens Y-3 flagship store in Sydney