Woolworths takes top honours in Banksia sustainability awards

Woolworths Group won the Gold Award at the Banksia National Sustainability Awards last night.

The awards – in its 34th iteration – acknowledge individuals, communities, businesses and governments for their innovation and excellence in environmental and social stewardship. Winners were picked from a range of sectors including government agencies, non-profit organisations, community leaders and small businesses from across Australia.

Banksia Foundation CEO, Graz van Egmond, said the winners demonstrate “optimism and hope for a brighter future” despite economic fears in the short term.

“These are Australia’s brightest leaders, changemakers and innovators who are making a positive impact on our world,” said van Egmond.

Across 16 categories, the Queensland non-profit, Reef and Rainforest Research Centre, won both the Biodiversity Award and the Agriculture & Regional Development Award for pest management on the Great Barrier Reef.

Other noteworthy award winners: