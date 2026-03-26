BusinessStrategy

Why brands must be honest with their shrinkflation strategies

Smaller packs rise as pricing tightens, but trust begins to erode. Pexels.
By Tahlia Whitfield
The modern supermarket shelf is shrinking – but this time, consumers are noticing. As Choice recently put it, “consumers deserve clear and transparent pricing so they can make informed decisions,” a line that lands with particular resonance in an aisle where pack sizes seem to contract overnight. What once passed as a subtle adjustment of price and size on the supermarket shelves now feels more obvious and harder to ignore. Behind it sits a familiar strain of rising costs, fixed price poin

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - Annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

Strategy

The Reject Shop enters into acquisition agreement with Canada’s Dollarama

Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Travel retail IR Pro

Tumi’s Aris Maroulis on his versatile career journey and brand building

Tong Van
G-Star Raw model wearing dark blue denim jacket
Strategy IR Pro

How G-Star is recalibrating its local strategy for a post-Covid retail landscape

Tahlia Whitfield
The Market Pavilion
Openings & closings

Chadstone opens massive food precinct

Irene Dong
T2 Tea store
Openings & closings

T2 has reimaged its top-trading store in Sydney’s QVB

Irene Dong
Climate Pledge Friendly
Sustainability IR Pro

How Amazon sold over 1 billion Climate Pledge Friendly products in 2024

Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay