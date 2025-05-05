Ebay Australia MD on the collectables boom and future of recommerce

earch report on the state of the collectors market, revealing insights into how collectables are evolving, particularly in the climate of a cost-of-living crisis. The “State of Collectables Report 2025”, produced in partnership with Deloitte, discloses the estimated median profit from selling collectables on the platform this year has surged to $13,000, a notable increase from the $5000-$10,000 range reported in 2023. The report stated that Australians’ enthusiasm for collecting shows no signs of waning. “[The report] highlights a fascinating trend: Australians are turning to collectables not just for the emotional ties but also as a practical response to economic pressures,” Sternau told Inside Retail. A surging market The surge in collectable sales can be attributed to a variety of factors, including nostalgia. Sternau noted that an estimated 85 per cent of Australians report that collecting makes them feel nostalgic about their childhood. “As highlighted in the report, we’re seeing steady growth in key categories, with 33 per cent of those surveyed now collecting toys, up from 26 percent in 2023,” she said. “Retro video-game consoles and Lego sets have emerged as some of the most popular tech and toy collectables across all generations. Trading cards, meanwhile, remain one of the most sought-after and highest-value collectables sold on Ebay, solidifying our position as the number one place where Australians buy trading cards online.” The report also revealed that the total value of Australians’ collectables has soared to an estimated $16.8 billion, with 35 per cent of Australia’s adult population actively participating in collecting. “Our global network reaches millions of buyers and sellers, giving buyers unparalleled opportunities to access rare and unique inventory,” Sternau explained. “Sellers have access to buyers across 190 markets, and if they choose to, they can tap into international demand for their items.” Meeting the needs of collectors and sellers As the number of collectors and sellers increases, Ebay continues to adapt its platform to meet the needs of this enthusiastic and entrepreneurial user base. “For over 25 years, Ebay Australia has been a trusted and innovative marketplace, continuously evolving to better serve our passionate collectors and enthusiasts,” Sternau said. She highlighted Ebay’s tools and features that support sellers. These include the product research tool in the seller hub, which provides pricing insights, and AI-powered listing features that assist sellers in creating optimised product descriptions. Supporting the circular economy As consumers seek to make more sustainable choices, second-hand products have become increasingly popular. The demand for pre-loved items may be contributing to the circular economy, with sustainability as a key driver of participation in the re-commerce market. Ebay’s re-commerce report from last year found that, globally, 94 per cent of Gen Z and 90 per cent of Millennial sellers value the platform’s ability to keep items out of landfills. “For younger generations, re-commerce is an equaliser,” Sternau explained. “It provides access to higher-quality products they might not otherwise afford and creates opportunities to generate extra income.” The marketplace appears to transform these insights into notable innovations, including its partnership with The Volte, allowing fashion buyers to monetise their wardrobes. “This initiative highlights how Ebay is driving convenience, sustainability and economic opportunity within the circular economy,” Sternau said. Fostering a community of digital entrepreneurs The “State of Collectables Report 2025” stated that an estimated 312,000 Australians have turned collecting into a career, highlighting a growing trend of people finding ways to leverage their collections for income. Asif Mir, co-founder of Pro Collectors Australia, has turned his passion for trading cards into a thriving Ebay business. Since 2020, Mir has generated $2 million in profit through Ebay, leveraging the platform to reach a global audience of collectors. Similarly, Ebay fashion marketplace Azura Runway, founded by Bonnie and Sam Wood, has evolved into a major global e-commerce platform that offers designer apparel and accessories from more than 1200 prominent brands. These success stories outline appeal as an entry point for collectors and entrepreneurs, enabling them to transform their unique interests into lucrative ventures. Looking ahead, Sternau stated that Ebay would continue to explore more opportunities to innovate and collaborate with partners who share its vision. “By staying attuned to emerging trends and the needs of our community, we aim to remain a trusted marketplace where Australians can buy, sell and connect in ways that matter to them,” she said. Ebay has maintained its position as the go-to platform for Australians seeking to buy, sell and connect over their passions. Through its dedication to innovation and community, Ebay has solidified a strong presence within Australia’s evolving re-commerce and collectables market.