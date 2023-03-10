Free Subscription

E-commerce|Marketplace

Qantas Marketplace offers 20,000 products for frequent flyers

(Source: Supplied)
User Image
Irene Dong
March 10, 2023< 1 mins read

Qantas Loyalty has introduced Qantas Marketplace, a new online shopping experience that allows frequent travellers to earn and spend Qantas Points on 900 luxury and household brands and more than 20,000 products.

Qantas Loyalty says the launch marks the Frequent Flyer program’s largest online retail expansion. The platform will showcase Qantas-curated brands and goods in fashion, cosmetics, homewares, appliances, and technology.

The new shopping experience – which replaces the Qantas Rewards store – features 20 per cent more brands and more than 1000 more products. Major brands like Apple, Bose, and Dyson will remain available on Qantas Marketplace.

Fashion designers Scanlan Theodore, Rebecca Vallance, Bassike, Jac + Jack, and Viktoria & Woods, as well as Australian furniture and homeware designer labels MCM House and Dinosaur Designs, are now available on Qantas Marketplace.

“With Qantas Marketplace, we’re connecting [customers] to hundreds of brands that they know and love, with the added benefit of being able to earn and use points,” said Qantas Loyalty CEO Olivia Wirth. 

“We know our members are always looking for more value and ways to boost their points balance, so we’ve increased the points earn rate on the platform too.” 

In addition, to celebrate the platform’s opening, Australian designer Michael Lo Sordo developed a dress in Qantas’ signature red, which will be sold through the marketplace, which will be home to more exclusive collaborations and designs with top brands, focused on innovation, style and a premium experience.

Further reading: The Iconic culls 69 roles as it morphs from marketplace to platform

