Revealed: The Top 50 People in E-commerce in Australia for 2026

Guy Nappa – co-owner and COO at Oz Hair & Beauty – has topped the rankings of Inside Retail’s 2026 Top 50 People in E-commerce, presented by Australia Post – for the second year in a row.

Nappa first started working at Oz Hair & Beauty as a warehouse packer during school holidays and officially joined the business as a partner in 2015.

He has played a key role in leading the business’s omnichannel expansion and scaling its backend operations to meet increased demand.

Discover the full Top 50 rankings this year here.

Adam Thorn, managing editor of features and premium at Inside Retail, said, “The industry is already familiar with Oz Hair & Beauty’s origin story – two brothers who built a hugely successful e-commerce business from scratch. However, over the past 12 months, COO Guy Nappa has overseen a significant expansion of its operations while maintaining the retailer’s strong culture and high standards of customer service.

“What sets him apart is his eye for detail and initiative, and the judges were hugely impressed by his relentless desire to innovate,” said Thorn. “Today, Oz Hair & Beauty is setting the standard as an omnichannel retailer, mixing the best of e-commerce with the personal touch of stores. Guy is a very worthy winner.”

Since launching in 2016, the Top 50 has become one of Australian retail’s most highly regarded accolades.

This year’s Top 50 includes people working across many different categories of online retail, from health and personal care to fashion and lifestyle.

Gary Starr, executive GM, parcel, post and e-commerce services at Australia Post, said that the pace of change in e-commerce is reshaping what customers expect from the brands they buy from every day.

“As customer expectations continue to evolve at speed, partnering closely with Australian businesses has never been more important, helping them adapt, innovate and deliver seamlessly to their customers in an increasingly competitive eCommerce landscape,” said Starr.

“The Top 50 People in E‑commerce awards play a vital role in recognising the individuals leading this change, shining a spotlight on the talent, innovation and leadership shaping the future of online retail in Australia.”

Judges this year included: